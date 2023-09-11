Forecast Outlook - 09/11/23

Slight Chances for Showers and Average Temperatures
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:12 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After hitting 103° on Saturday, temperatures will fall back into the low to mid-90s this week. Average for this time of year is 97°.

The remnants of Hurricane Jova in the Pacific will bring slight chances for showers to Southern Nevada through Tuesday afternoon. Abundant moisture is moving in from the south throughout the day Monday, with better chances for scattered showers Tuesday. Temperatures will remain near seasonal averages over the next 7 days.

We’ll begin to dry out Wednesday through the upcoming weekend in Southern Nevada.

