Ed Sheeran crashes Las Vegas wedding, serenades couple during ceremony

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Although his show at Allegiant Stadium may not have gone as planned on Saturday night, Ed Sheeran stepped in to make one couple’s Las Vegas wedding extra special.

According to the Little White Wedding Chapel, in a surprise to couple Jordan and Carter Lindenfield, Sheeran stopped by the venue over the weekend and crashed their wedding ceremony.

As part of the surprise, the chapel said Sheeran and a small choir serenaded the couple mid-wedding ceremony with his song “Magical.”

That wasn’t his only involvement in the wedding. The venue noted that Sheeran also signed as the witness on the Lindenfield’s marriage license.

Sheeran was set to perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday. However, the show was abruptly postponed due to logistical issues.

The singer announced the show would be rescheduled to Saturday, October 28, and all tickets from Saturday’s show would be honored on that date.

A fan told FOX5 that people threw up and passed out while waiting outside during the concert delays.

“The crowds were chanting let us in, they were booing,” attendee Cassie Barnett told FOX5. “At that point, people just kind of started dropping like flies. People all around us were starting to pass out and they needed to sit down.”

A fan told FOX5 that people threw up and passed out while waiting outside during the Ed Sheeran concert delays in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.