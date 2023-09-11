Downtown Summerlin announces return of free ‘Parade of Mischief’ Halloween event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Downtown Summerlin has announced that it will once again host the free “Parade of Mischief” Halloween event.

According to a news release, the “frightfully fun, family-friendly parade” will be held on the streets of Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday night in October starting Saturday, October 6 at 6 p.m.

Featuring “mischievous mayhem,” the parade will also run on Oct. 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28.

The event is free, open to the public and takes place along Park Centre Drive, Downtown Summerlin says.

The shopping mall shared that the parade will feature new attractions this year, including a new alien pod, Cruella de Vil and Hocus Pocus witches, a Día de los Muertos float and pod, a fully-revamped Addams Family float and pod and more.

For more information, visit summerlin.com

