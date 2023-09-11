Computer system outage disrupts operations at MGM Resorts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A computer system outage is impacting operations at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas early Monday morning, both on properties and on the company’s websites.

A concierge at the Bellagio Las Vegas confirmed to FOX5 that the computer systems are down in the resorts, and that all computer-based operations are being done manually. The outage is also impacting credit card machines on properties.

Website operations are also down, impacting users trying to reserve hotel rooms or purchase experiences. The MGM Resorts site is redirecting users to call phone numbers to make hotel reservations or speak with a concierge.

FOX5 reached out to a spokesperson for MGM Resorts for comment but have not heard back.

