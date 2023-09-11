Aces Team Shop hosting pop-up with playoff gear on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s not too late to pick up some new merchandise to support the Las Vegas Aces as they begin their pursuit of a second straight WNBA title.

The team announced that The Las Vegas Aces Team Shop is hosting a pop-up shop at Aces Headquarters to give fans a chance to “Raise the Stakes” for the playoffs in the newest Aces gear. The pop-up shop will be open on Tuesday, September 12 from 2-7 p.m. at 1415 Raiders Way in Henderson.

Limited Las Vegas Aces rally cards will also be available for fans to pick up while supplies last. According to a media release, fans should be on the lookout for additional pop-up shop opportunities throughout the postseason.

The Aces finished the regular season with the league’s best record at 34-6 and will be the #1 seed in the playoffs. The Aces open up against the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night.

