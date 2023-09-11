Aces Team Shop hosting pop-up with playoff gear on Tuesday

The Aces success has changed the sports landscape in Las Vegas
The Aces success has changed the sports landscape in Las Vegas
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s not too late to pick up some new merchandise to support the Las Vegas Aces as they begin their pursuit of a second straight WNBA title.

The team announced that The Las Vegas Aces Team Shop is hosting a pop-up shop at Aces Headquarters to give fans a chance to “Raise the Stakes” for the playoffs in the newest Aces gear. The pop-up shop will be open on Tuesday, September 12 from 2-7 p.m. at 1415 Raiders Way in Henderson.

Limited Las Vegas Aces rally cards will also be available for fans to pick up while supplies last. According to a media release, fans should be on the lookout for additional pop-up shop opportunities throughout the postseason.

The Aces finished the regular season with the league’s best record at 34-6 and will be the #1 seed in the playoffs. The Aces open up against the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night.

