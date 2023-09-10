Forecast Outlook-9/2010/23

Rain and thunderstorm chances are back in the forecast for Sunday.

As of Sunday morning it looks like Mohave County and parts of Clark County could see some thunderstorms and possibly some showers.

The active weather is thanks to remnants of Tropical Storm Jova. It’s outer bands are reaching California and southern Nevada.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue Monday and Tuesday.

Along with the active weather potential temperatures are going to be much cooler.

Sunday’s high for Las Vegas is 95 degrees.

The long range forecast suggest no triple digit temperatures over the next 7 days.

Because of the cloud cover our UV Index for Sunday is 7 high.

