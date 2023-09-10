Ed Sheeran abruptly postpones Allegiant Stadium show due to logistical issues

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pop singer Ed Sheeran announced on Instagram a postponement of his scheduled show Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium. The singer had to scrap the show abruptly due to logistical issues.

“I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show,” Sheeran said. “It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry.”

While apologizing to fans who traveled in from out of town, Sheeran announced his show would be rescheduled to Saturday, October 28, and all tickets from Saturday’s show would be honored on that date.

The postponement came from Sheeran’s social media less than half an hour than when the show’s opening acts were scheduled to begin. Earlier in that hour, the stadium announced on social media that the opening time for the doors to the venue would be significantly delayed.

