Video shows officer pulling man from burning truck before it explodes on interstate

Salisbury police released a video showing one of its officers rescuing a truck driver from a burning vehicle. (Source: Salisbury Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:37 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (Gray News) - An officer in North Carolina is being praised for his heroic actions.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, Lt. Corey Brooks rescued a truck driver from a burning tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 on Aug. 8.

This week, the department shared a video that was captured from the scene that evening.

Police said Brooks was responding after hours to a separate incident that night when he observed a truck hit the retaining wall and catch fire.

Brooks stopped and ran to the truck’s cab, where he found the driver, Michael Williams, unconscious.

He immediately called the incident in over his police radio but did not wait for assistance before springing into action.

Brooks pulled the man from the burning truck with the help of another driver before the truck’s cabin could be seen exploding.

As first responders arrived, the truck driver started to gain consciousness. He was then transported to the Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Brooks has been a part of the Salisbury Police Department since 2001.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
A couple in Fresno, California were evicted from their home after their son transferred...
Couple evicted from home of 20 years after son transfers ownership
Players at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas have seen a streak of luck this summer - including...
Labor Day bet at Las Vegas casino turns $7 into over $2M
Las Vegas Police responded after a report of shots fired on Fremont Street on September 7
3 detained after Las Vegas police investigate robbery, shooting on Fremont Street
Exterior picture of Mario C. and JoAnne Monaco Middle School
Teacher absences disrupt classes at third Las Vegas school

Latest News

It begins on September 27
Wynn announces paid self-parking
The vehicle in question is a white Jeep Wrangler with a black roof
Police are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run
This photo provided by Chester County Prison shows CCTV footage of prison inmate Danelo...
Watchtower guard is fired as search for fugitive killer in Pennsylvania focuses on botanical garden
15 of the stores are in Nevada
The Kroger/Albertsons merger is moving forward