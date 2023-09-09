Pedestrian killed by car in the west Las Vegas valley

Fatal pedestrian crash Charleston and Rainbow
Fatal pedestrian crash Charleston and Rainbow(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:48 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report that a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Friday evening.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard after that pedestrian entered the street.

The pedestrian died at the hospital.

Police say Charleston Blvd. is shut down in both directions from Antelope Way to Rainbow Blvd.

