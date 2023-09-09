New in-prison trades training to prepare all levels of offenders for high-demand jobs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Changes are being made in Nevada’s prison system. They come after the escape of a convicted murderer last September, the election of a new governor, and the appointment of a new head of the correctional system.

FOX5 was the only broadcast media allowed inside Southern Desert Correctional Center Friday where the inmate escaped for a look at a new program for offenders preparing to be released for success in the outside world.

Governor Joe Lombardo toured the facility to see what the future will look like previewing renderings at the vocational village construction site. There will be highly specialized classrooms where offenders will learn high paying trades.

“It truly is innovative…you have the ability to make a good living and ensure success,” Lomardo told FOX5 inside a building where the welding classroom will be constructed.

Offenders at SDCC who have 18 months or less left to serve will be eligible to learn the in-demand trades: plumbing, electrical, HVAC, welding, forklift, warehouse operations, and commercial truck driving.

“If you have no skill set to present or limited education in your life, you have a limited job that is available to you which would not sustain a good quality of life especially if you have a family waiting for you on the outside, so this is intended to do that,” Lomardo, former Sheriff of LVMPD with an extensive background of working with offenders, explained.

Lombardo contends the new in-prison vocational program will also add to Nevada’s workforce especially hard-to-fill jobs in skilled professions where there are currently labor shortages. It will be the first of kind in the nation offering the training to low, medium, and high level offenders. Those who leave prison without learning anything new often re-offend returning to crime not knowing anything else.

“The vast majority of people, they really want to change. They want to do better, but they don’t know how to do it,” shared Jon Ponder, CEO and Founder of Hope for Prisoners. Ponder knows that struggle firsthand. He spent five years in federal prison and was determined to change his life. Now he works to change the lives of others. His Hope for Prisoners program teaches offenders life skills like preparing for a job interview even basic reading and writing recognized in 2020 by then President Trump.

“He’s done so well; he’s saved so many lives. He has created happiness in so many families,” Trump told a crowd of program graduates during a Hope for Prisoners graduation ceremony in Las Vegas.

“There’s men and women incarcerated who have no hope…they are just completely hopeless because they cannot see their future. We assist with laying down the foundation to help them to build a brand new life,” Ponder revealed.

Welders will come out of prison as an apprentice. Eric Roper, Founder of Las Vegas Institute of Welding will be teaching them. Roper has partnered with Hope for Prisoners before training those who have recently been released.

“We get guys come back all the time. They have been out for a year, have gone through our program, have been working, have tears in their eyes… [saying] this changed my life, this gave me a new direction,” Roper recounted. The trades learned in lockup are skills that can be used anywhere, potentially turning offenders into productive members of society. If all goes according to plan, new classes should begin by the beginning of next year.

