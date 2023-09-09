Las Vegas man arrested after high-speed DUI crash that led to four-car pile-up near Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was arrested after he was reportedly speeding while under the influence on Thursday night, ultimately rear-ending another driver and causing a four-vehicle pile-up west of the Strip.

According to a Las Vegas police report, officers spotted Lawrence Doyle, 43, heading westbound on Flamingo Road from Via Del Norde in a red Ford Escape. The report stated that the suspect was “traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic without using his turn signals.”

When police caught up with the suspect, they saw that he had rear-ended another vehicle that had stopped at a yellow light, causing a four-car pile-up on W. Flamingo and Hotel Rio Drive.

Police said that when the suspect was asked to get out of his vehicle following the crash, he “stumbled out of the car as if he did not know where he was.” The report added that Doyle’s “eyes were glossy and his breath smelled of alcohol.”

The report added that the suspect’s speech was extremely slurred and he was unable to complete a clear sentence. Doyle said that the police were following him and he should not be detained. He was unable to follow police instructions and “continued to walk around and not stay in front of the patrol car like he was told.”

When asked if he had been drinking, Doyle replied, “That’s up to your interpretation.”

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center. He faces charges of driving without a license, failure to decrease speed or use due care, and DUI for a third time. Court records indicate he was convicted of his second DUI on October 25, 2021.

His next court appearance is scheduled for September 21.

