Las Vegas girls softball coach accused of lewdness with a child younger than 14

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas softball coach has been accused of lewdness with a child younger than 14 years old, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Daniel Garibay, 34, is being held on $75,000 bond as of Friday afternoon following his arrest on Aug. 31.

The LVMPD report alleges the following:

On Aug. 25, an officer spoke with someone who said their child had been made uncomfortable by their coach, who was later identified as Garibay.

“The child stated when her muscles felt tight from playing softball that Garibay would tell her let me stretch you out,” the report reads, and that he “put his hands on her shorts and touched her inappropriately.”

Garibay also allegedly would text the child messages like “Come here real quick” followed by question marks and “Are you good, did I do something to make you feel uncomfortable.”

The alleged victim later told officers Garibay made her feel uncomfortable three different times, touching their privates or other areas but they “just quietly went along with it” despite it feeling weird or uncomfortable.

A phone record search of the child and Garibay revealed Garibay called and texted the child numerous times of the span of July 12 to 13. Garibay allegedly called them six times in one day.

In an interview with investigators, Garibay said he would “only make a statement if he knew he was not being arrested,” on Aug. 31.

His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.