Las Vegas girls softball coach accused of lewdness with a child younger than 14

Daniel Garibay
Daniel Garibay(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas softball coach has been accused of lewdness with a child younger than 14 years old, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Daniel Garibay, 34, is being held on $75,000 bond as of Friday afternoon following his arrest on Aug. 31.

The LVMPD report alleges the following:

On Aug. 25, an officer spoke with someone who said their child had been made uncomfortable by their coach, who was later identified as Garibay.

“The child stated when her muscles felt tight from playing softball that Garibay would tell her let me stretch you out,” the report reads, and that he “put his hands on her shorts and touched her inappropriately.”

Garibay also allegedly would text the child messages like “Come here real quick” followed by question marks and “Are you good, did I do something to make you feel uncomfortable.”

The alleged victim later told officers Garibay made her feel uncomfortable three different times, touching their privates or other areas but they “just quietly went along with it” despite it feeling weird or uncomfortable.

A phone record search of the child and Garibay revealed Garibay called and texted the child numerous times of the span of July 12 to 13. Garibay allegedly called them six times in one day.

In an interview with investigators, Garibay said he would “only make a statement if he knew he was not being arrested,” on Aug. 31.

His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
A couple in Fresno, California were evicted from their home after their son transferred...
Couple evicted from home of 20 years after son transfers ownership
Players at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas have seen a streak of luck this summer - including...
Labor Day bet at Las Vegas casino turns $7 into over $2M
Las Vegas Police responded after a report of shots fired on Fremont Street on September 7
3 detained after Las Vegas police investigate robbery, shooting on Fremont Street
Exterior picture of Mario C. and JoAnne Monaco Middle School
Teacher absences disrupt classes at third Las Vegas school

Latest News

People turned out in droves all week to donate the items
Baseball equipment donated in Las Vegas headed to Maui
Gov. Joe Lombardo visited Mount Charleston to tour the damage caused by Tropical Storm Hilary.
Gov. Lombardo ends State of Emergency after recent tropical storm
Equipment donated in Las Vegas is headed to Maui Little Leaguers this weekend
Baseball equipment donated in Las Vegas headed to Maui this weekend
A specialized Uber account that will allow teens to request their own rides and order food with...
Uber launches specialized accounts for teens in Las Vegas