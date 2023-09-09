Gov. Lombardo ends State of Emergency after recent tropical storm
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gov. Lombardo amended his Declaration of Emergency today, bringing an end to the State of Emergency that was put into effect following Tropical Storm Hilary.
“Today, we will officially end the State of Emergency that was put into place during Hurricane Hilary,” Gov. Lombardo said. “Throughout this severe weather event, I was proud of the ongoing efforts of our response teams to ensure the safety and security of all Nevadans. Through coordination and cooperation, we were able to successfully implement our emergency plan to mitigate damage and expedite recovery efforts.”
His statement added that “the collaborative approach in local and state-issued disaster relief efforts were exemplified in the response to this storm.”
The release noted that the Division of Emergency Management / Homeland Security (DEM) will continue to work in tandem with Clark, Esmeralda, and Nye counties to ensure coordination of recovery efforts are met.
Kevin Schiller, Clark County Manager, issued a similar statement, terminating the Declaration of Emergency in Clark County as well.
