Gov. Lombardo ends State of Emergency after recent tropical storm

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gov. Lombardo amended his Declaration of Emergency today, bringing an end to the State of Emergency that was put into effect following Tropical Storm Hilary.

“Today, we will officially end the State of Emergency that was put into place during Hurricane Hilary,” Gov. Lombardo said. “Throughout this severe weather event, I was proud of the ongoing efforts of our response teams to ensure the safety and security of all Nevadans. Through coordination and cooperation, we were able to successfully implement our emergency plan to mitigate damage and expedite recovery efforts.”

His statement added that “the collaborative approach in local and state-issued disaster relief efforts were exemplified in the response to this storm.”

State and federal partners joined forces with local officials to support impacted counties with the resources needed for mitigation, response, and recovery measures. Notably, State Liaison Officers were deployed to local operation centers to proactively help facilitate cooperation and coordination of response. Multiple coordination calls with local and tribal government emergency managers took place daily to ensure information is shared and needs were met. Throughout the storm, officials assessed needs, coordinated with the appropriate partners, and deployed all necessary resources. This coordinated effort allowed local officials to manage county-level issues with state-level support and resources. The State of Emergency declared prior to the storm eliminated potential hurdles for local response activities and provided necessary tools to ensure residents will quickly and safely recover from disaster.

The release noted that the Division of Emergency Management / Homeland Security (DEM) will continue to work in tandem with Clark, Esmeralda, and Nye counties to ensure coordination of recovery efforts are met.

Kevin Schiller, Clark County Manager, issued a similar statement, terminating the Declaration of Emergency in Clark County as well.

