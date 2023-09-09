Gov. Lombardo ends State of Emergency after recent tropical storm

Gov. Joe Lombardo visited Mount Charleston to tour the damage caused by Tropical Storm Hilary.
Gov. Joe Lombardo visited Mount Charleston to tour the damage caused by Tropical Storm Hilary.(Office of Gov. Joe Lombardo)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:16 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gov. Lombardo amended his Declaration of Emergency today, bringing an end to the State of Emergency that was put into effect following Tropical Storm Hilary.

“Today, we will officially end the State of Emergency that was put into place during Hurricane Hilary,” Gov. Lombardo said. “Throughout this severe weather event, I was proud of the ongoing efforts of our response teams to ensure the safety and security of all Nevadans. Through coordination and cooperation, we were able to successfully implement our emergency plan to mitigate damage and expedite recovery efforts.”

Non-residents should avoid Spring Mountains as emergency roadwork continues, says NDOT

His statement added that “the collaborative approach in local and state-issued disaster relief efforts were exemplified in the response to this storm.”

The release noted that the Division of Emergency Management / Homeland Security (DEM) will continue to work in tandem with Clark, Esmeralda, and Nye counties to ensure coordination of recovery efforts are met.

Kevin Schiller, Clark County Manager, issued a similar statement, terminating the Declaration of Emergency in Clark County as well.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
A couple in Fresno, California were evicted from their home after their son transferred...
Couple evicted from home of 20 years after son transfers ownership
Players at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas have seen a streak of luck this summer - including...
Labor Day bet at Las Vegas casino turns $7 into over $2M
Las Vegas Police responded after a report of shots fired on Fremont Street on September 7
3 detained after Las Vegas police investigate robbery, shooting on Fremont Street
Exterior picture of Mario C. and JoAnne Monaco Middle School
Teacher absences disrupt classes at third Las Vegas school

Latest News

People turned out in droves all week to donate the items
Baseball equipment donated in Las Vegas headed to Maui
Daniel Garibay
Las Vegas girls softball coach accused of lewdness with a child younger than 14
Equipment donated in Las Vegas is headed to Maui Little Leaguers this weekend
Baseball equipment donated in Las Vegas headed to Maui this weekend
A specialized Uber account that will allow teens to request their own rides and order food with...
Uber launches specialized accounts for teens in Las Vegas