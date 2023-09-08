Wynn announces reinstatement of paid self-parking for Las Vegas resorts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wynn Resorts on Friday announced that it will reinstate paid self-parking for its two properties on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, starting Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 7 a.m., Wynn and Encore Las Vegas will reinstate self-parking fees for non-resort guests.

The company advises that the daily parking fee will be $20 per day, with the first four hours free. Valet parking will be $40 per day.

According to Wynn Resorts, free self-parking will be offered to all registered Resort and Tower Suite guests, Wynn Poker Room guests, Private Access members, and Wynn Rewards members in the Chairman, Platinum and Black tiers.

The company says that the reinstatement of paid parking “is a result of the anticipated increased demand for parking at nearby attractions, and a higher volume of city-wide events.”

“The program is intended to ensure ample, free parking is available for guests to visit and enjoy the resort’s dining, entertainment, and shopping amenities,” the company said in the release.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.