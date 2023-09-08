Woman died in a North Las Vegas hit-n-run crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police Department reports that they’re looking for a driver involved in a deadly hit and run.

Police say a woman was jaywalking near Cheyenne Ave. and Pecos Rd. when she was hit by a car around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The woman died at the scene.

NLV Police say they don’t know what kind of car they’re looking for right now.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.