Suspect placed in custody for torching of Michigan State Police patrol cruisers

A person was taken into custody for allegedly lighting multiple state police patrol cars on...
A person was taken into custody for allegedly lighting multiple state police patrol cars on fire and striking them with gunfire in Michigan.(Michigan State Police)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:43 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A person was taken into custody for allegedly lighting multiple Michigan State Police patrol cars on fire and striking them with gunfire.

The Michigan State Police Eighth District announced Thursday afternoon the suspect was taken into custody at a property on Riverside Drive near Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

Investigators said multiple patrol vehicles parked at the Michigan State Police’s Sault Ste. Marie post were lit on fire and struck with gunfire at around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 6.

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they lit multiple MSP patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with a rifle Wednesday morning.(MSP)

The suspect was initially described as a male wearing camouflage who was driving a silver Honda CRV.

Troopers said he was armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
Report: Las Vegas claims top 2 spots in ‘most popular casinos in US’ rankings
Police search for driver after 1-year-old girl killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
1-year-old victim identified in fatal hit-and-run on Cheyenne, I-15
Bighorn sheep at Hemenway Park in Boulder City
Boulder City launches ‘Ram Cam’ livestream of bighorn sheep at local park
Exterior picture of Mario C. and JoAnne Monaco Middle School
Teacher absences disrupt classes at third Las Vegas school
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo
Police investigating shooting in north Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

The child's umbilical cord was still attached when she was found, and she was wrapped inside a...
Woman charged with abandoning newborn girl in New Jersey park nearly 40 years ago
The child's umbilical cord was still attached when she was found, and she was wrapped inside a...
Woman charged as cops solve 1984 'Baby Mary' case
Woman died in North Las Vegas hit-n-run
Woman died in a North Las Vegas hit-n-run crash
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Letter informs teachers of investigation into sick calls