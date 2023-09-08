Southern Utah’s Brian Head Resort to open ski season Nov. 10

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Brian Head Resort in Southern Utah has announced an opening date for its 2023/24 ski season.

According to a news release, after having completed $1 million in capital improvements, Brian Head Resort will open for the season on Friday, Nov. 10.

The resort notes that last year, Brian Head had its longest season in over 60 years and was the first ski resort in Utah to open for the 2022 season.

According to the release, Lee Canyon Power Passholders can hit the slopes at Brian Head Resort this season, while kids 12 and under ski and ride free all year long. Lift tickets can be purchased in advance for just $29, the release says.

For more information, visit: https://www.brianhead.com/.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.