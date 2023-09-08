Restrictions, road closures next week announced for I-515/Charleston project

Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:06 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced overnight lane restrictions and road closures happening next week for the I-515/Charleston Interchange Project in east Las Vegas.

I-515 Northbound

  • Nightly, 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 10 to Thursday, Sept. 14.
  • Northbound I-515 (U.S. 95) will be reduced to one lane between Charleston Blvd and Eastern Ave for bridge expansion and concrete pouring.

Northbound I-515 onramp from Charleston

  • Sunday, Sept. 10 and Monday, Sept. 11, 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
  • Ramp closed for concrete pouring on I-515.

The I-515/Charleston Interchange Project began in August 2022 with the aim of enhancing safety and reducing travel time around the Charleston Curve. It also seeks to improve mobility on Charleston Blvd at I-515.

The project includes widening I-515 by adding a lane in each direction between Charleston and Eastern. Moreover, additional turn lanes will be constructed at the Charleston interchange, and improvements will be made to sidewalks and lighting to enhance pedestrian safety.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For project updates and information about traffic restrictions, drivers can visit www.i515charleston.com.

