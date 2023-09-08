One year later: Former Clark County official to stand trial for reporter’s murder

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One year ago, Las Vegas and the world watched as Metro SWAT vehicles took over a West Vegas Valley neighborhood putting it on lockdown for hours. Their target: former Clark County elected official Robert Telles wanted for the murder of Las Vegas Review Journal Reporter Jeff German.

Telles remains in the Clark County Detention Center awaiting trial. Trial is set to begin this fall, more than a year after the veteran journalist was found stabbed to death outside his Summerlin home and the county official elected by the public arrested.

September 3, 2022, a neighbor found a man found stabbed to death outside a home on a Saturday morning. The victim was quickly determined to be the veteran newspaper reporter. Within 48 hours, Metro released images of a suspect. A day later, investigators held a press conference showing a picture of the suspect’s car. German had a journalism career that spanned more than 40 years in the Valley including decades at the Las Vegas Sun. Geoff Schumacher was a colleague.

“Jeff was a tenacious reporter. When he saw something important that needed to be exposed, to be revealed, he was very aggressive. He knew who to call. He knew how to go about getting a story and he had done it countless times in his career,” Schumacher recounted. As an investigative reporter at the Review Journal for 12 years, German wrote several reports on Telles, the Clark County Public Administrator. Telles lost a re-election bid and slammed German in a series of tweets and on his campaign website.

On the morning of September 7, 2022, Telles was served a search warrant and a car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle was towed from his home. Hours later, SWAT responded blocking off the street as Telles was barricaded inside. Telles was taken into custody and driven away in an ambulance the next day appearing in court with cuts on his arms. The prosecutor said he stabbed German seven times, and that DNA on the victim’s hands and fingernails incriminated Telles.

“I just wanted to clear the record that I’m not some kind of monster,” Telles told FOX5 in a jailhouse interview. Telles would not answer questions about the murder but he pleaded not guilty. As an attorney, he eventually asked the court to represent himself.

In October, a judge ruled Telles could not perform his duties as Clark County Public Administrator while being held without bail and removed him from office.

Court records show Telles has a pre-trial conference on October 24. The jury trial is scheduled for November 6.

Last year, German was posthumously inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of fame.

