Non-residents should avoid Spring Mountains as emergency roadwork continues, says NDOT

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) provided an update on ongoing emergency construction efforts on SR-157 (Kyle Canyon Rd.) and SR-156 (Lee Canyon Rd.) within the Spring Mountains.

Construction began on August 29 to restore roadways that sustained extensive damage due to last month’s flooding near Mt. Charleston. Crews are working “sun-up to sun-down, seven days per week with the ambitious goal of completing emergency repairs by early October,” according to an NDOT media release.

Following a comprehensive evaluation, NDOT determined that five miles of state roads were damaged by the storm at 43 different locations. The longest section of damage was 856′ of SR-157 that was washed out near the Rainbow Canyon area.

A passable roadway has been established on both SR-157 and SR-156 for residents, construction workers, and agencies. It is important to note that many sections are unpaved and remain hazardous. Consequently, the highways in the Spring Mountains are only open to Mt. Charleston residents, construction crews, and emergency responders. Public access is not allowed on SR-156, SR-158 (Deer Creek Rd.) and SR-157 past the junction with SR-158.

A U.S. Forest Service closure order remains in effect for developed canyons within the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area, including Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyon, and Deer Creek. The closures include the Spring Mountain Visitor Gateway, Lee Canyon Ski Resort, and all trails, picnic areas, and campgrounds due to significant storm damage. Visit the Forest Service’s website for more information.

Various traffic restrictions are currently in effect across multiple zones, often necessitating the use of flaggers. Residents are urged to limit their travel to essential trips only and to anticipate potential delays. NDOT does not anticipate prolonged road closures in the foreseeable future.

To ensure public safety and smooth traffic management, the Nevada Highway Patrol will maintain a presence for the duration of the construction contract. Non-residents and anyone not providing construction services will be redirected.

