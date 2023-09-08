New Henderson apartment complex includes electric vehicle charging stations as amenity for residents

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Element 12 apartment complex near Boulder Highway and Warm Springs in Henderson has some interesting amenities for renters.

They include a dog washing station in all five of its buildings, a locked bike storage area and electric vehicle charging stations.

“They are only going to keep getting more popular,” said Community Manager Yemi Lamuye.

She added, “So many people have electric vehicles right now, and having to go to a charging station, we have that right here as a convenience for them. "

The complex has several stations scattered around the complex and some are even available for non-residents.

“The ones in front of our clubhouse are also open to the public,” said Lamuye.

The devices work through an app where users can connect and pay for the charging. Element 12 says that the charging stations are part of an NV Energy incentive program. However, NV Energy tells FOX5 that the program has been fully reserved.

The Nevada State Apartment Association says data shows there are 81 multifamily properties in the valley that currently have EV charging stations as an amenity.

“The majority of these properties are more than five years old, and include all property types, not only the high-end properties. With over 4,000 units currently under construction in the Las Vegas Valley, we can expect to see more as the cost to install the charging stations in existing buildings is far more expensive than adding the infrastructure during construction,” said the NVSAA

It added, “Our best hope to see more EV charging stations become available on existing properties would be for the NV Energy incentive for multifamily to come back,”

NV Energy says it is exploring additional residential and multifamily incentive programs for its next “Transportation Electrification Plan.”

