Nevada Education Board seeks later school start times

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A meeting of the Nevada Department of Education Board on Sept. 6 included the possibility of later start times for all schools in the state.

School districts, including charter schools, that currently have start times before 8 a.m. would have to provide alternative options for families and students, according to the proposal.

“These options shall be aimed at addressing the potential negative impact of early start times on student health, well-being, and academic performance,” it reads.

All school districts and charter schools with early start times would conduct a survey in their communities to gather feedback on current start times - and what adjustments could be made.

Waivers would be available for schools facing “unique challenges in modifying their start times.”

If any changes would happen, they will be implemented in the 2024-2025 school year with a gradual approach to “allow for smooth transitions and adjustments.”

The board will meet again Nov. 1.

