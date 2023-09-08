Motorcycle crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley

Motorcycle crash tropicana and buffalo
Motorcycle crash tropicana and buffalo(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:52 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcyclist is fighting for their life after a crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Police say that motorcycle rider was hit by a sedan just before 8 p.m. on Thursday on Tropicana Avenue near Buffalo Drive.

Both were going opposite directions on Tropicana and it’s unclear how they came together.

The rider was rushed to UMC Trauma Hospital afterward.

As police investigate, you should avoid the area.

