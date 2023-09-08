Letter informs teachers of investigation into sick calls

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After enough teachers called in sick Tuesday for James Gibson Elementary School in Henderson to cancel classes for the day, the school sent a letter informing them of an investigation into their absences.

“I just had to call in sick,” one teacher told FOX5 on the condition of anonymity. “There’s an investigatory interview to discuss the concerns of my absence on September 5.”

The letter she received notified her of concerns that her absence was not unavoidable, and that her presence in the principal’s office Friday morning is required.

“This letter was shocking to receive because I’ve never been questioned about my absence before,” she said.

The letter closes by saying the investigation into teacher absences on September 5 may result in disciplinary action.

“I was a little shocked and surprised,” the teacher said. “Almost sick to my stomach, too.”

CCSD declined to comment on the matter.

“This is the way they are using their administration money?” questioned the teacher. “To conduct these investigations and waste peoples’ time?”

