Las Vegas police say pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Friday in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in the southwest valley.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 5:07 a.m. near Fort Apache Road and Peace Way.

Witnesses told Las Vegas police that they had observed the victim in the roadway prior to the crash. A white SUV hit the victim, initially stopped but fled the scene moments later, according to police.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Roads in the area were closed while police continued to investigate.

