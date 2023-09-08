Las Vegas police say motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries after Friday crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist Friday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 6:23 a.m. near Skye Village Road and Eagle Canyon Avenue.

Police advised that the motorcyclist was transported to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

