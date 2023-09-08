Las Vegas police say motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries after Friday crash

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:53 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist Friday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 6:23 a.m. near Skye Village Road and Eagle Canyon Avenue.

Police advised that the motorcyclist was transported to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple in Fresno, California were evicted from their home after their son transferred...
Couple evicted from home of 20 years after son transfers ownership
FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
Report: Las Vegas claims top 2 spots in ‘most popular casinos in US’ rankings
Las Vegas Police responded after a report of shots fired on Fremont Street on September 7
3 detained after Las Vegas police investigate robbery, shooting on Fremont Street
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo
Police investigating shooting in north Las Vegas Valley
Exterior picture of Mario C. and JoAnne Monaco Middle School
Teacher absences disrupt classes at third Las Vegas school

Latest News

Developers of proposed Las Vegas Strip basketball arena miss key deadline
Developers of proposed Las Vegas Strip basketball arena miss key deadline
Developers of proposed Las Vegas Strip basketball arena miss key deadline
Developers of proposed Las Vegas Strip basketball arena miss key deadline
The Wynn Las Vegas resort stands over the Las Vegas strip, July 26, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Wynn Resorts to settle sexual harassment inaction claim from 9 female salon workers
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Friday in southwest valley