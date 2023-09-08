Kroger, Albertsons merger would impact 15 Nevada stores

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kroger and Albertsons Companies announced Friday they have entered an agreement with C&S Wholesale Grocers for a merger.

The proposal was announced on Oct. 14, 2022.

“The divestiture plan ensures no stores will close as a result of the merger and that all frontline associates will remain employed, all existing collective bargaining agreements will continue, and associates will continue to receive industry-leading health care and pension benefits alongside bargained-for wages,” the companies said in a statement Friday.

The agreement will include the sale of 413 stores, eight distribution centers, two offices, and five private label brands across 17 dates and the District of Columbia.

This will include 15 Albertsons stores in Nevada. The merger is expected to close in early 2024 and remains subject to regulatory clearance.

It also will include:

WA: 104 Albertsons Cos. and Kroger stores

CA: 66 Albertsons Cos. and Kroger stores

CO: 52 Albertsons Cos. stores

OR: 49 Albertsons Cos. and Kroger stores

TX/LA: 28 Albertsons Cos. stores

AZ: 24 Albertsons Cos. stores

IL: 14 Kroger stores

AK: 14 Albertsons Cos. stores

ID: 13 Albertsons Cos. stores

NM: 12 Albertsons Cos. stores

MT/UT/WY: 12 Albertsons Cos. stores

DC/MD/VA: 10 Harris Teeter stores

“I have long respected C&S and its leadership team,” said Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Albertsons Companies. “I am thrilled that C&S’s outstanding capabilities and financial strength will ensure these divestiture stores can continue to grow and serve their communities as they do today. Most importantly, they have made a clear commitment to continuing to invest in and care for associates, including by honoring all collective bargaining agreements currently in place. I echo Rodney’s confidence in the bright future ahead for the associates joining the C&S team.”

“We look forward to welcoming thousands of new associates to the C&S family and providing them the opportunity to build long and successful careers,” said Eric Winn, Chief Operating Officer and designated Chief Executive Officer (effective October 2) of C&S Wholesale Grocers. “As a leader in the grocery industry, we have a strong heritage of value and customer service that is enabled by a deep commitment to our consumers, employees and communities. Today’s announcement is another exciting opportunity for C&S to further expand into the retail market, which is an important component of our growth and future success. We look forward to providing a superior shopping experience that delivers both quality and value to our customers.”

