Henderson police say person ejected from car after single-vehicle crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says a person was ejected from a vehicle after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 8:42 a.m. in the area of the 500 block of West Warm Springs Road.

Police advised that one person was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition.

Speed or impairment are unknown factors at this time, HPD said.

Police noted that drivers should expect delays while eastbound and westbound traffic was being diverted during the investigation.

