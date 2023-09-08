Former Las Vegas hotel operations manager accused of stealing $776K

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former hotel manager for a Las Vegas Strip resort is accused of stealing more than $776,000 while working there, according to authorities.

Brandon Johnson, 38, is accused of several felony counts of theft including two counts of stealing more than $100,000 at a time.

Johnson was arrested Sept. 1 and is being held on $100,000 bond.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police report, MGM Resorts became aware that an Aria employee, later identified as Johnson, was making fraudulent refunds.

An internal audit revealed more than $700,000 in losses.

Johnson was hired by the company in 2007, then rehired in 2013 after leaving the company, and was hotel operations manager.

Investigators believe Johnson issued 309 refunds to one of six accounts in his name over the span of 12 months.

A co-worker with Johnson said he noticed how much money Johnson was spending. When asked how he was making so much money, Johnson told the coworker he was working as a private chef for high-end clients, despite never mentioning cooking or being a chef previously.

Johnson’s next hearing in court is scheduled for Sept. 11.

