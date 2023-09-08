Forecast Outlook-9/8/23

A dry warm circulation from a large area of high pressure will help push daytime highs back into the triple digits starting Friday.

The slightly warmer than normal temperatures will remain through most of the weekend giving us a moderate heat risk.

By the second half of the weekend a more southwest flow will take over and will pull some of the moisture from Hurricane Jova toward us.

We will begin with more cloud coming into the valley through Sunday.

Then for Monday through at least Wednesday we have a slight chance of seeing some rain from the out bands of the hurricane.

By midweek the hurricane is expected to turn into an open wave as it continues to weaken in colder waters

The UV Index for Friday is 8 or very high.

