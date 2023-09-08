Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle in W.V.

FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a...
FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a vehicle in Logan County, West Virginia.(Gray News, file)
By Kristen Bentley and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:15 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A boy is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while on the way to his school bus stop Friday.

Logan County Sheriff deputies say they received a call about the incident about 6:50 a.m. They say it happened near the intersection of 11th Street and Route 10.

Investigators say when they arrived on scene, they found the boy in the road.

A witness told deputies the boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle turning onto the street.

The driver stated they were unable to see the boy in the road and hit him.

The boy was taken to Logan Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was taken to Boone Memorial Hospital. No word on the driver’s condition.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple in Fresno, California were evicted from their home after their son transferred...
Couple evicted from home of 20 years after son transfers ownership
FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
Report: Las Vegas claims top 2 spots in ‘most popular casinos in US’ rankings
Las Vegas Police responded after a report of shots fired on Fremont Street on September 7
3 detained after Las Vegas police investigate robbery, shooting on Fremont Street
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo
Police investigating shooting in north Las Vegas Valley
Exterior picture of Mario C. and JoAnne Monaco Middle School
Teacher absences disrupt classes at third Las Vegas school

Latest News

FILE - Associate Justice Samuel Alito joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for...
Justice Alito rejects Senate Democrats’ call to step aside from an upcoming Supreme Court case
Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
Trooper pulls snake out of car ‘like it was a cute little kitten,’ driver says
A YouTube star has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke and business partner due in court on child abuse charges
FILE - A customer removes her purchases at a Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., Wednesday,...
Kroger, Albertsons selling more than 400 stores in $1.9B deal as they look to close merger