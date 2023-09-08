Baseball equipment donated in Las Vegas headed to Maui this weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Donated baseball equipment from all over the Las Vegas Valley is heading to Maui this weekend.

Hats, bats, balls and gloves were collected over the past week at sites all over Southern Nevada—enough donations to fill up a truckload. The equipment will be shipped out this weekend ahead of a large event planned in Lahaina for families.

The man in charge of shipping out the donations said Las Vegas came out in droves to donate essentials. He said that to the children of Maui, sports equipment like this is essential, too.

“Any of them who have dreams to play ball, it’s kind of crushing all their dreams, my favorite bat just got burned, my favorite glove,” said Jai Alboro. “Mom doesn’t have money to pay for this glove, she has to pay for this roof. I want to take a little bit of burden off of these parents, so they don’t have to worry about these other essentials that they don’t think is really needed,” he added.

There will be another donation drive happening in the coming weeks to help the team. Donations can be made directly to the team here.

