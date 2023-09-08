2 Las Vegas Valley elementary schools cancel classes Friday due to shortage of teachers

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:57 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two elementary schools in the Las Vegas Valley have canceled classes on Friday due to a shortage of teachers.

Linda Rankin Givens Elementary and C.T. Sewell Elementary schools announced the closures in letters issued to parents on Friday morning.

In both letters, principals advised that there were “an unexpected number of licensed staff/teachers absent from school today,” adding, “we have made the difficult decision to not have school today.”

Full copies of both notes are below:

Good Morning, Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School families,

This is Principal Daniel Hungerford.

We are canceling school today at Givens Elementary School. Please do not send your children to campus today, Friday, September 8th.

There are an unexpected number of licensed staff/teachers absent from school today and we have made the difficult decision to not have school today.

We appreciate your understanding and apologize for the inconvenience.

The City of Las Vegas has opened the Veterans Memorial Community Center for Givens Elementary School families who may require childcare services for elementary school-aged children as our school is closed today due to the unexpected number of licensed staff/teachers absent from school today.

The Veterans Memorial Community Center is located at 101 Pavilion Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89144.

As a reminder, there is no school for students on Monday, September 11, 2023, for a planned staff development day.

Thank you.

---

Good Morning, C.T. Sewell Elementary School families,

This is Principal Laura Dickensheets.

We are canceling school today at Sewell Elementary School. Please do not send your children to campus today, Friday, September 8th.

There are an unexpected number of licensed staff/teachers absent from school today and we have made the difficult decision to not have school today.

We appreciate your understanding and apologize for the inconvenience.

As a reminder, there is no school for students on Monday, September 11, 2023, for a planned staff development day.

Thank you.

Similar closures occurred earlier in the week at other Clark County School District schools in the valley.

Following one of the callouts, which occurred Tuesday at Gibson Elementary School in Henderson, the school advised teachers in a letter that there would be an investigation into their absences.

Letter informs teachers of investigation into sick calls

