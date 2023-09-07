When will roadwork end? How you will get timely updates in your neighborhood

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County residents will soon get updates when the roadwork in their neighborhood will finally end, from a new notification website to new mandates for contractors responsible for construction.

A website listing Clark County projects and end dates is forthcoming for residents to look up and get informed, according to Commissioner Michael Naft. There will also be additional mandates for contractors responsible for construction to notify residents of delays to end dates, or crucial updates after a significant period of time, he said.

The move was spurred on by frustrated residents and drivers along Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Road, who have been enduring a sea of traffic cones for about a year.

“Slow go. The cones are still here,” said driver Alex Lopez, who moved to the area nine months ago. He has never seen his new neighborhood without these slowdowns.

Naft said County officials can always give residents updates when they call, but there are thousands of county projects for which contractors already oversee. Requiring the county to do all notifications would be “basically adding a middleman,” Naft said.

“While there’s generally explanations, the contractor ought to do a better job communicating. That’s what taxpayers pay these contractors to do. We should make sure that, in addition to doing the work, they’re also doing the work in communicating to the public, to the impacted population,” he said. Currently, residents near a construction project get door hangers with 72 hours notice. Naft said the window and parameters for notices will be expanded.

“Part of getting the taxpayers moneys’ worth should be included in that outreach,” he said.

Notification changes would be forthcoming with any new contracts for the county, Naft said; officials are working on drafting the language.

No word yet when the new County website with roadwork notifications will go “live.”

