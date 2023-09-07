When will roadwork end? How you will get timely updates in your neighborhood

By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:18 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County residents will soon get updates when the roadwork in their neighborhood will finally end, from a new notification website to new mandates for contractors responsible for construction.

A website listing Clark County projects and end dates is forthcoming for residents to look up and get informed, according to Commissioner Michael Naft. There will also be additional mandates for contractors responsible for construction to notify residents of delays to end dates, or crucial updates after a significant period of time, he said.

The move was spurred on by frustrated residents and drivers along Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Road, who have been enduring a sea of traffic cones for about a year.

“Slow go. The cones are still here,” said driver Alex Lopez, who moved to the area nine months ago. He has never seen his new neighborhood without these slowdowns.

Naft said County officials can always give residents updates when they call, but there are thousands of county projects for which contractors already oversee. Requiring the county to do all notifications would be “basically adding a middleman,” Naft said.

“While there’s generally explanations, the contractor ought to do a better job communicating. That’s what taxpayers pay these contractors to do. We should make sure that, in addition to doing the work, they’re also doing the work in communicating to the public, to the impacted population,” he said. Currently, residents near a construction project get door hangers with 72 hours notice. Naft said the window and parameters for notices will be expanded.

“Part of getting the taxpayers moneys’ worth should be included in that outreach,” he said.

Notification changes would be forthcoming with any new contracts for the county, Naft said; officials are working on drafting the language.

No word yet when the new County website with roadwork notifications will go “live.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
Report: Las Vegas claims top 2 spots in ‘most popular casinos in US’ rankings
Police search for driver after 1-year-old girl killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
1-year-old victim identified in fatal hit-and-run on Cheyenne, I-15
Bighorn sheep at Hemenway Park in Boulder City
Boulder City launches ‘Ram Cam’ livestream of bighorn sheep at local park
Nevada State Police responded following a deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne Ave. near I-15
Nevada State Police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne near I-15
Exterior picture of Mario C. and JoAnne Monaco Middle School
Teacher absences disrupt classes at third Las Vegas school

Latest News

The Chief of Clark County Fire says it was a rain event unlike any he’s seen in the Vegas...
Rounds of monsoon rains put Vegas Valley flood control system to the test
What should happen to the Fiesta Henderson site? City officials want your input
Police search for driver after 1-year-old girl killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
Police search for driver after 1-year-old girl killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
Tourist sues Las Vegas Strip resort for negligence after she was stabbed at property