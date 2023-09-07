Trees removed from Strip to make way for grandstands ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:53 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Trees that were planted in front of the Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip have been chopped down.

The trees, which were planted in front of the Bellagio fountains, have been removed to make way for grandstands that will be used during F1′s upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to take over the “Entertainment Capital of the World” Nov. 16-18.

According to MGM Resorts, some of the trees will be transplanted into local parks while others will be replanted in front of the resort come December.

The company provided the below statement to FOX5:

“This work is part of preparations for the Las Vegas Grand Prix and our efforts to provide the best possible experience through improved visibility, mobility and pedestrian access and safety.”

The race will feature a 3.8-mile track that will weave past world-famous landmarks, casinos and hotels as drivers reach speeds of up to 212 mph.

