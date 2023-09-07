Taking Back Sunday performing free concert in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After an initial show was rescheduled due to weather, Taking Back Sunday is set to hit the stage in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday.

According to a news release from Fremont Street Experience, Taking Back Sunday will perform at the 3rd Street Stage at 9 p.m. Saturday.

The show was initially scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19. However, it was postponed due to weather.

Fremont Street Experience said the group is set to perform some of their greatest hits like “MakeDamnSure”, “Cute Without the ‘e’”, and “You’re So Last Summer.”

The Downtown Rocks concert series will continue next weekend, on Saturday, Sept. 16, with a free concert by Neon Trees on the 1st Street Stage.

For more information, visit https://vegasexperience.com/.

