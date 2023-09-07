Taking Back Sunday performing free concert in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday

Taking Back Sunday
Taking Back Sunday(Taking Back Sunday via Fremont Street Experience)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:22 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After an initial show was rescheduled due to weather, Taking Back Sunday is set to hit the stage in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday.

According to a news release from Fremont Street Experience, Taking Back Sunday will perform at the 3rd Street Stage at 9 p.m. Saturday.

The show was initially scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19. However, it was postponed due to weather.

Fremont Street Experience said the group is set to perform some of their greatest hits like “MakeDamnSure”, “Cute Without the ‘e’”, and “You’re So Last Summer.”

The Downtown Rocks concert series will continue next weekend, on Saturday, Sept. 16, with a free concert by Neon Trees on the 1st Street Stage.

For more information, visit https://vegasexperience.com/.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
Report: Las Vegas claims top 2 spots in ‘most popular casinos in US’ rankings
Police search for driver after 1-year-old girl killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
1-year-old victim identified in fatal hit-and-run on Cheyenne, I-15
Bighorn sheep at Hemenway Park in Boulder City
Boulder City launches ‘Ram Cam’ livestream of bighorn sheep at local park
Exterior picture of Mario C. and JoAnne Monaco Middle School
Teacher absences disrupt classes at third Las Vegas school
Nevada State Police responded following a deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne Ave. near I-15
Nevada State Police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne near I-15

Latest News

Polar Express at Grand Canyon Railway
Polar Express adventure returning to Grand Canyon Railway for holiday season
The Cure 4 The Kids Foundation is the only pediatric cancer treatment center in Southern Nevada...
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Movies at The District at Green Valley Ranch
Free movie nights to be held Saturdays at the District at Green Valley Ranch
Leann Rimes is bringing her holiday tour to Las Vegas for 2 nights.
LeAnn Rimes bringing her holiday tour to Las Vegas