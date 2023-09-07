Starbucks offers rewards members Thursday deal on fall drinks

A Pumpkin Spice Latte drink rests on a table at a Starbucks in New York, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The seasonal drink that made pumpkin spice a star is marking two decades in the world. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:19 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Gray News) - It’s buy-one, get-one time at Starbucks.

Each Thursday of this month after 12 p.m., the coffee chain will give a free fall drink to Starbucks Rewards members who buy one.

The fall lineup includes the fan favorite, Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Other beverages to choose from are Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte.

The offer can only be used once each Thursday. It’s also available at participating locations only and is only available to U.S. rewards customers.

There’s no word yet of any matching offers from Starbucks’ competitors.

