Raiders’ Maxx Crosby holding free signing event in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans can meet Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby at a free signing event later this month in Las Vegas.

The free signing event will be held at a Sam’s Club location, 7100 W. Arroyo Crossing Parkway, on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Sam’s Club said the event will begin at 5:30 p.m.

According to the company, there’s no purchase necessary and the event is open to the public, a membership with Sam’s Club is not required.

Sam’s Club said that the signing will be held inside the store at a pop-up space.

