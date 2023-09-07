Raiders’ Maxx Crosby holding free signing event in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs before an NFL football game...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:48 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans can meet Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby at a free signing event later this month in Las Vegas.

The free signing event will be held at a Sam’s Club location, 7100 W. Arroyo Crossing Parkway, on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Sam’s Club said the event will begin at 5:30 p.m.

According to the company, there’s no purchase necessary and the event is open to the public, a membership with Sam’s Club is not required.

Sam’s Club said that the signing will be held inside the store at a pop-up space.

