Police: Teen driver crashes into bus stop, injuring nearly a dozen students

A 16-year-old driver was arrested after police say he crashed into a bus stop while speeding,...
A 16-year-old driver was arrested after police say he crashed into a bus stop while speeding, injuring 11 students.(Source: KFSN via CNN)
By KFSN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:31 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A 16-year-old driver in California was arrested after police say he hit 11 students at a bus stop.

Officials say the 16-year-old driver was speeding around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday outside of Roosevelt High School in Fresno. He allegedly crashed into a bus stop where 20 students were waiting.

Eleven students were hit and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the driver pulled over after the crash but then ran off with his 14-year-old sister. They were picked up by a family member and later pulled over by police.

That’s when the 16-year-old was placed under arrest.

The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Copyright 2023 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
Report: Las Vegas claims top 2 spots in ‘most popular casinos in US’ rankings
Nevada State Police responded following a deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne Ave. near I-15
1-year-old victim identified in fatal hit-and-run on Cheyenne, I-15
Nevada State Police responded following a deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne Ave. near I-15
Nevada State Police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne near I-15
Bighorn sheep at Hemenway Park in Boulder City
Boulder City launches ‘Ram Cam’ livestream of bighorn sheep at local park
Exterior picture of Mario C. and JoAnne Monaco Middle School
Teacher absences disrupt classes at third Las Vegas school

Latest News

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, leaves the...
Hundreds of military promotions are on hold as Republican senator demands end to abortion policy
Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks out about Sen. Tommy Tuberville's hold on military...
Navy leader says Tuberville's hold 'aiding and abetting communist and other autocratic regimes'
A sheriff’s deputy investigating a burglary in New York fatally shot two teenagers who were in...
2 teen suspects killed by deputy after they allegedly tried to run him over
Authorities say the teenagers were among a group suspected of stealing two cars and...
2 teens killed when deputy shoots into allegedly stolen car
Health officials are advising people to stay up to date with COVID vaccines, to improve indoor...
New CDC head: 'We are going to have to continue to live' with COVID-19