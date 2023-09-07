Polar Express adventure returning to Grand Canyon Railway for holiday season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Grand Canyon Railway has announced that its beloved Polar Express experience will once again return for the holiday season.

According to a news release, the Polar Express will be offered from Nov. 10 through Dec. 30. The special, holiday-themed trains run from Williams, Arizona, to the North Pole most nights at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m MST.

Organizers say the holiday-themed train adventure follows the storyline of the children’s book written by Chris Van Allsburg.

“As part of the 90-minute, round-trip experience, guests will embark upon a magical train adventure to the North Pole – featuring holiday songs, lively Chefs, cookies and hot chocolate, a special reading of “The Polar Express,” and of course a visit by Santa himself.”

According to the release, prices for evening departures Sunday through Thursday are $39 for kids ages 2 to 15 and $58 for adults. Tickets for Friday and Saturday departures are $53 for children and $70 for adults, organizers say.

The release states that the limited Christmas Eve event on Dec. 24 is priced at $97 for adults and $67 for children and “includes special mementos.”

For more information and to make reservations, visit: www.thetrain.com/polarexpress.

