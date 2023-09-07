Polar Express adventure returning to Grand Canyon Railway for holiday season

Polar Express returns to Grand Canyon Railway
Polar Express returns to Grand Canyon Railway(Grand Canyon Railway)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:56 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Grand Canyon Railway has announced that its beloved Polar Express experience will once again return for the holiday season.

According to a news release, the Polar Express will be offered from Nov. 10 through Dec. 30. The special, holiday-themed trains run from Williams, Arizona, to the North Pole most nights at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m MST.

Organizers say the holiday-themed train adventure follows the storyline of the children’s book written by Chris Van Allsburg.

“As part of the 90-minute, round-trip experience, guests will embark upon a magical train adventure to the North Pole – featuring holiday songs, lively Chefs, cookies and hot chocolate, a special reading of “The Polar Express,” and of course a visit by Santa himself.”

According to the release, prices for evening departures Sunday through Thursday are $39 for kids ages 2 to 15 and $58 for adults. Tickets for Friday and Saturday departures are $53 for children and $70 for adults, organizers say.

The release states that the limited Christmas Eve event on Dec. 24 is priced at $97 for adults and $67 for children and “includes special mementos.”

For more information and to make reservations, visit: www.thetrain.com/polarexpress.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
Report: Las Vegas claims top 2 spots in ‘most popular casinos in US’ rankings
Police search for driver after 1-year-old girl killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
1-year-old victim identified in fatal hit-and-run on Cheyenne, I-15
Bighorn sheep at Hemenway Park in Boulder City
Boulder City launches ‘Ram Cam’ livestream of bighorn sheep at local park
Nevada State Police responded following a deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne Ave. near I-15
Nevada State Police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne near I-15
Exterior picture of Mario C. and JoAnne Monaco Middle School
Teacher absences disrupt classes at third Las Vegas school

Latest News

The Cure 4 The Kids Foundation is the only pediatric cancer treatment center in Southern Nevada...
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Movies at The District at Green Valley Ranch
Free movie nights to be held Saturdays at the District at Green Valley Ranch
Leann Rimes is bringing her holiday tour to Las Vegas for 2 nights.
LeAnn Rimes bringing her holiday tour to Las Vegas
Christina Nasso, local chef & GM of Carlo's Bake Shop, talks about recreating Elvis & Priscilla...
Chef recreates Elvis' 1967 wedding cake