Orleans resort to offer job fairs Sept 13 & 20

Exterior of the Orleans in Las Vegas
Exterior of the Orleans in Las Vegas(Boyd Gaming)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:59 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Orleans Hotel and Casino will hold job fairs on Sept. 13 and 20 at 4500 W Tropicana Ave.

The Sept. 13 fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the St. Charles AB Ballroom for housekeeping, guest room attendants and other roles.

The Sept. 20 fair will take place at the same hours inside Salon G for food and beverage positions.

Attendees are encouraged to apply online at boydcareers.com ahead of the event.

Job seekers looking to attend should bring an official form of identification, and a resume and come dressed professionally.

Interviews with hiring managers will be conducted on-site and job offers will be extended immediately during the hiring fair.

Drug tests will be conducted on-site and arriving early is recommended.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
Report: Las Vegas claims top 2 spots in ‘most popular casinos in US’ rankings
Police search for driver after 1-year-old girl killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
1-year-old victim identified in fatal hit-and-run on Cheyenne, I-15
Bighorn sheep at Hemenway Park in Boulder City
Boulder City launches ‘Ram Cam’ livestream of bighorn sheep at local park
Exterior picture of Mario C. and JoAnne Monaco Middle School
Teacher absences disrupt classes at third Las Vegas school
Nevada State Police responded following a deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne Ave. near I-15
Nevada State Police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run on Cheyenne near I-15

Latest News

CCSD held an orientation event for new teachers on July 27for
Clark County School District seeking non-voting school board seat member
The City of Henderson offers archery classes
City of Henderson offering several fall classes, including archery
Gavel
Fraud charges added against Las Vegas health care executive
Las Vegas Police responded after a report of shots fired on Fremont Street on September 7
3 detained after Las Vegas police investigate robbery, shooting on Fremont Street