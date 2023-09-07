Orleans resort to offer job fairs Sept 13 & 20

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Orleans Hotel and Casino will hold job fairs on Sept. 13 and 20 at 4500 W Tropicana Ave.

The Sept. 13 fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the St. Charles AB Ballroom for housekeeping, guest room attendants and other roles.

The Sept. 20 fair will take place at the same hours inside Salon G for food and beverage positions.

Attendees are encouraged to apply online at boydcareers.com ahead of the event.

Job seekers looking to attend should bring an official form of identification, and a resume and come dressed professionally.

Interviews with hiring managers will be conducted on-site and job offers will be extended immediately during the hiring fair.

Drug tests will be conducted on-site and arriving early is recommended.

