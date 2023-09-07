Mt. Charleston residents still reeling from flood

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People living on parts of Mt. Charleston are still without running water and well-working roads. Residents of Old Town in particular are still cleaning up after major flooding tore through their small town.

“This was my flat, straight-in driveway across to the neighbor’s there,” Jean Perry-Jones told FOX5, motioning to an eight feet deep ravine that was formed when the remnants of Hurricane Hilary hit the area. “She had a little bit of a rise, not much at all. This was flat across to her. I could just walk right across.”

Perry-Jones, along with the other residents of Old Town, now have to drive to a nearby resort just to get fresh water to drink and to shower with. There’s another problem she’s facing down now as the nights start getting colder.

“No heat,” she said. “My propane tank is on its side. It was upside-down. And it was 41 degrees here last night. It’s getting cold. And I lost about five cords of firewood in the creek, so that was my heat for the winter as well.”

Tia Koester’s home was flooded during the downpour.

“It just was raging on both sides of us,” she remembered. “We opened up the carport door and the water just came right through. And we had no time. It was around two am. We just kept grabbing buckets and brooms, and we opened up the back door and just kept the water running for four hours straight. My husband and I never stopped.”

It was an overwhelming experience for Koester.

“The water was coming up from the bottom,” she said. “So it was coming in from the front, the back, the side. We had no shot.”

Koester, like her neighbors had not seen rain and flooding similar to last month’s.

“We’ve never been through anything like it,” she said. “And I’ve been here since 2014. I’ve never seen any type of storm like this.”

Koester and her husband finished tearing the destroyed floors out of their home Tuesday. They expect to be able to move back in sometime next year.

“We’re seeing some progress,” she said. “We’re drying the house out, and we think we can maybe do a little DIY on it and get her going once again.”

Congressman Steve Horsford took a tour of the damage and spoke to a crowd of neighbors.

He said this once-in-a-generation flood is becoming more likely to happen because of climate change. He also emphasized the need to improve infrastructure around Old Town, which he said could be a challenge since some of the roads in town are private, making it more difficult to coordinate government help.

