LeAnn Rimes bringing her holiday tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-winning singer and songwriter, LeAnn Rimes is bringing her holiday tour to Las Vegas for two nights.

Rimes’ Joy: The Holiday Tour will play at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Dec. 15 & 16.

The concerts will bring fans together for festive holiday-songs mixed with some of Rimes’ greatest hits and new songs from her latest critically acclaimed record “God’s Work.”

Tickets start at $40 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. (PT)

They can be purchased online here.

