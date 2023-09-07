Las Vegas police looking for burglary suspects

Commercial robbery suspects in Las Vegas
Commercial robbery suspects in Las Vegas(FOX5)
By Mark Rosenberg
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:57 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the publics help to locate two burglary suspects.

The two suspects are accused of burglarizing an open business located in the 2000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Sahara Avenue.

Metro’s description of the two suspects:

1) Male, Black Adult, approximately 6′0″ tall, medium build, last seen wearing a black shirt and red pants

2) Unknown, Black Adult, approximately 5′8″ tall, heavy build, last seen wearing black mask, black hoodie and gray sweatpants

If you know anything about this crime or these suspects, you are encouraged to contact Metro’s Commercial Robbery Unit (702) 828-3591 or call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

Metro says tips coming into Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or an indictment may result in a cash reward.

