Las Vegas police investigate after shooting reported on Fremont Street

By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon on Fremont Street.

Las Vegas police said that at approximately 1:19 p.m. a shooting was reported in the 1400 block of E. Fremont Street.

An employee at a nearby business also heard the shots, telling FOX5 that there were “definitely more than one or two.” She also reported seeing a police presence in the neighborhood.

LVMPD said it is currently unclear if any injuries occurred due to the shooting. No suspect is in custody at this time, and people are advised to avoid the area as an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

