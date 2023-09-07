Las Vegas culinary, bartenders unions announce strike vote Sep. 26

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Members of the Culinary and Bartenders Unions have scheduled a vote to strike on Sept. 26.

Collectivly the unions have more than 53,000 hospitality workers with contracts up for negotiation this year. The vote will be held at the Thomas & Mack Center at the University of Nevada - Las Vegas campus.

The votes will take place over two sessions - morning and evening. The public is advised by the unions to avoid the Strip and Tropicana Avenue near the center and Harry Reid International Airport - as thousands of shift workers are expected to attend one of the two sessions to cast their votes.

If a majority of workers between both sessions vote yes, then the Culinary and Bartenders Unions negotiating committee will be authorized to call for a strike. The Culinary Union has not yet set a strike deadline and continues negotiating in good faith with all gaming companies, they said.

The properties that will be impacted by the strike include:

The Strip:

MGM Resorts International: Aria, Bellagio, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, New York-New York, and Park MGM.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation: Caesars Forum, Caesars Palace, Flamingo, Harrah’s Horseshoe, Paris, Planet Hollywood, The Cromwell, and the Linq.

Wynn/Encore Resorts

Circus Circus

Four Seasons

Hilton Grand Vacations

Mirage

Rio

Sahara Las Vegas

Strat

Treasure Island

Tropicana

Trump Hotel Las Vegas

Virgin Hotels

Waldorf Astoria

Westgate

Downtown Las Vegas:

Binion’s

Circa

Downtown Grand

El Cortez

Four Queens

Fremont

Golden Gate

Golden Nugget

Main Street

The D Casino

Plaza

Citywide contract negotiations are led by Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer and chief negotiator Ted Pappageorge and President Diana Valles, and also Bartenders Union Secretary-Treasurer Terry Greenwald and President Lana Loebig.

“There have been multiple rounds of negotiations with the top three employers on the Las Vegas Strip, but still no tentative agreement for a new 5-year contract has been reached,” the unions’ statement on Thursday reads.

FOX 5 is reaching out for comment from the owners of each property.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.