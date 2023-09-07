Las Vegas culinary, bartenders unions announce strike vote Sep. 26

Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.(Alive Coverage/Sipa USA/AP Images)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:05 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Members of the Culinary and Bartenders Unions have scheduled a vote to strike on Sept. 26.

Collectivly the unions have more than 53,000 hospitality workers with contracts up for negotiation this year. The vote will be held at the Thomas & Mack Center at the University of Nevada - Las Vegas campus.

The votes will take place over two sessions - morning and evening. The public is advised by the unions to avoid the Strip and Tropicana Avenue near the center and Harry Reid International Airport - as thousands of shift workers are expected to attend one of the two sessions to cast their votes.

If a majority of workers between both sessions vote yes, then the Culinary and Bartenders Unions negotiating committee will be authorized to call for a strike. The Culinary Union has not yet set a strike deadline and continues negotiating in good faith with all gaming companies, they said.

The properties that will be impacted by the strike include:

The Strip:

MGM Resorts International: Aria, Bellagio, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, New York-New York, and Park MGM.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation: Caesars Forum, Caesars Palace, Flamingo, Harrah’s Horseshoe, Paris, Planet Hollywood, The Cromwell, and the Linq.

Wynn/Encore Resorts

Circus Circus

Four Seasons

Hilton Grand Vacations

Mirage

Rio

Sahara Las Vegas

Strat

Treasure Island

Tropicana

Trump Hotel Las Vegas

Virgin Hotels

Waldorf Astoria

Westgate

Downtown Las Vegas:

Binion’s

Circa

Downtown Grand

El Cortez

Four Queens

Fremont

Golden Gate

Golden Nugget

Main Street

The D Casino

Plaza

Citywide contract negotiations are led by Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer and chief negotiator Ted Pappageorge and President Diana Valles, and also Bartenders Union Secretary-Treasurer Terry Greenwald and President Lana Loebig.

“There have been multiple rounds of negotiations with the top three employers on the Las Vegas Strip, but still no tentative agreement for a new 5-year contract has been reached,” the unions’ statement on Thursday reads.

FOX 5 is reaching out for comment from the owners of each property.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

