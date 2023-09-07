Las Vegas’ College of Southern Nevada to host Vice President Harris

Harris previously visited Tonopah in January.
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:42 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the College of Southern Nevada as part of her “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour” on Thursday.

The White House has called it a “month-long college tour throughout America to mobilize young people in the ongoing fight for fundamental freedoms and rights.”

CSN President Dr. Federico Zaragoza said,”I join Vice President Harris in encouraging our young people to get involved in the issues of the day.”

“Nothing is more important than engagement when it comes to ensuring we keep the freedoms we have. I commend the White House for giving a voice to historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic-serving institutions like CSN in this tour,” he added.

More information of the event will follow.

