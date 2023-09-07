Labor Day bet at Las Vegas casino turns $7 into over $2 million

Players at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas have seen a streak of luck this summer - including a Labor Day bet that turned $7 into more than $2 million, according to the resort.(The Venetian Resort)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 7, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Players at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas have seen a streak of luck this summer - including a Labor Day bet that turned $7 into more than $2 million, according to the resort.

A guest who wished to remain anonymous was playing Buffalo Diamond Extreme when the grand jackpot hit in the bonus round to trigger a payout of $2,158,526.

On Aug. 6, another guest who wished to remain anonymous was dealt a heart royal flush while playing Mississippi Stud.

Making the side bet, they won $259,589.

In addition, the major tier of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive hit twice recently.

Then, on July 30, a guest was dealt a royal flush while playing Texas Hold’em and won the major tier.

Gustavo Morales from Illinois made the $5 side bet to be eligible to win the major teir - and walked away with $269,611.

