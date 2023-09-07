Health district promotes Childhood Obesity Awareness Month

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, an opportunity to raise awareness about childhood obesity and ways to prevent it while also reducing its stigma. For the annual observance, the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is teaming up with the Partners for a Healthy Nevada Coalition and other community partners to promote healthy behaviors that can reduce the risk of chronic diseases including obesity.

A key focus of this effort is the American Academy of Pediatrics 5-2-1-0 guidelines, which entail the following strategies to develop and maintain healthy habits:

5 servings of fruits and vegetables daily

2 hours or less of recreational screentime daily

1 hour of physical activity each day

0 sugary beverages each day

In Clark County, 16.5% of high school students are obese and 17.7% are considered overweight. Statewide, among children entering kindergarten in fall of 2019, 11.1% were considered overweight and about one-fifth (21.3%) were obese. Nationally, 19.3% or 14.4 million children are estimated to suffer from obesity.

Many factors can contribute to excess weight gain, including behavior, genetics and taking certain medications. Other factors include childcare, school and work environments, access to healthy foods and beverages, and access to safe and convenient places for physical activity. Health risks associated with obesity include diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and more.

As part of Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, the Health District is sponsoring the University of Nevada, Reno – Extension’s 11th Annual Healthy Kids Festival on September 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bob Price Park, 2050 Bonnie Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89156. Geared toward children ages 3-8, the free family event features interactive activities from local health, nutrition and physical activity specialists as well as local chefs, food growers and gardening experts.

The Get Healthy Clark County Community Calendar has information about other healthy activities for children during September and throughout the year. 5-2-1-0 videos, flyers, posters, communication toolkits and other resources are also available for download in English and Spanish from the Get Healthy Clark County or Viva Saludable websites.

SNHD provides free programs and resources to assist families in adopting a healthier lifestyle. They are available in English and Spanish, and are accessible on the Get Healthy Clark County or Viva Saludable websites or by calling (702) 759-1270.

