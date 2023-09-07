Free movie nights to be held Saturdays at the District at Green Valley Ranch

Movies at The District at Green Valley Ranch
Movies at The District at Green Valley Ranch(The District at Green Valley Ranch)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The District at Green Valley Ranch has announced that it will bring back its free weekly movie nights this fall.

According to a news release, starting Sept. 9, The District at Green Valley Ranch will host weekly movie showings on Saturdays, starting at 7 p.m. The events will be held at The Green, located on Village Walk Drive, adjacent to Whole Foods.

According to The District, the family-friendly movie lineup includes:

  • Sept. 9 | The Super Mario Brothers (2023)
  • Sept. 16 | Batman Returns (1992)
  • Sept. 23 | Clueless (1995)
  • Sept. 30 | The Little Mermaid (2023)
  • Oct. 7 | Hocus Pocus (1993)
  • Oct. 14 | The Addams Family (2019)
  • Oct. 21 | The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
  • Oct. 28 | Hotel Transylvania (2012)

