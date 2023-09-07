Free movie nights to be held Saturdays at the District at Green Valley Ranch

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The District at Green Valley Ranch has announced that it will bring back its free weekly movie nights this fall.

According to a news release, starting Sept. 9, The District at Green Valley Ranch will host weekly movie showings on Saturdays, starting at 7 p.m. The events will be held at The Green, located on Village Walk Drive, adjacent to Whole Foods.

According to The District, the family-friendly movie lineup includes:

Sept. 9 | The Super Mario Brothers (2023)

Sept. 16 | Batman Returns (1992)

Sept. 23 | Clueless (1995)

Sept. 30 | The Little Mermaid (2023)

Oct. 7 | Hocus Pocus (1993)

Oct. 14 | The Addams Family (2019)

Oct. 21 | The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Oct. 28 | Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.